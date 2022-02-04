Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

