Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
