Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.