Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. 18 degrees is today's …
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
When the dew point is too low, your skin may dry out and feel itchy. Also, static electricity in your home may increase.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
It will be a cold day in Waynesboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rai…