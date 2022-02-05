 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

