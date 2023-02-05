Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in…
Storm track is everything, but there are signs of change for snow lovers
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Jo…
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecast…