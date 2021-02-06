Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesbo…
It will be a cold day in Waynesboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expect pe…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening in Waynesboro: Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late at night. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of sn…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 21-degree low is …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25. We'll see a low …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear,…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 17-degree low is forcasted. W…