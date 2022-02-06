Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
It will be a cold day in Waynesboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rai…