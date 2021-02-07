 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 12:00 AM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert