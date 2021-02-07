Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 12:00 AM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
