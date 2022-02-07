It will be a cold day in Waynesboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 1 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
