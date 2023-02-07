Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
