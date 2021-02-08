Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesbo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 21-degree low is …
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Variable clouds with snow showers. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25. We'll see a low …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear,…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …