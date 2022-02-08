Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Tuesday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freezing Fog Advisory from MON 11:15 PM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
