Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
After waiting, and waiting, and waiting some more, the Mid-Atlantic picked up their first accumulating snow of the winter last. It wasn't much…
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. 28 degrees is t…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecast…
Storm track is everything, but there are signs of change for snow lovers