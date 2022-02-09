Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. I…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Mainly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesbor…
When the dew point is too low, your skin may dry out and feel itchy. Also, static electricity in your home may increase.
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecast…