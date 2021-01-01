Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 7:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.