Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
