Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.