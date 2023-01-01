Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.
