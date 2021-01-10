Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
