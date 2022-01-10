Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
- Updated
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.
- Updated
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening in Waynesboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro tomor…
This evening in Waynesboro: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. L…
This evening in Waynesboro: A few clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynes…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 de…