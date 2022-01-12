Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

