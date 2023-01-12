Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 58-degree low is for…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 t…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 18 degrees is …
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to rea…