Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of su…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. We wil…
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …