Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.