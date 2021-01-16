 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 11:00 PM EST until SAT 4:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

