Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Waynesboro today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

