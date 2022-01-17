It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow started falling over Danville early Sunday morning quickly coating mostly deserted roadways with a layer of light powder.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Tuesday is the first day of astronomical winter, the winter most of us are familiar with, the one we learn in school and find on our calendars. It begins with the winter solstice, the moment when the Northern Hemisphere is titled the farthest away from the sun. As seen from the ground in Richmond, the sun reaches only 29° above the horizon at its highest point that day.
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
In 2021, 20 U.S. weather disasters had losses above $1 billion each. Explore this interactive to see the impacts and high costs of disasters since 1980.