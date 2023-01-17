Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Today…