Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA

Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.