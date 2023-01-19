Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
