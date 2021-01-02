Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
- Updated
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and …