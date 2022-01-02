Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.