Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forc…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather …
Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, …
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted.…