Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

