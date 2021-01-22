Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forc…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather …
Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold…