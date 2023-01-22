Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA
