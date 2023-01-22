Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.