Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 28-degree low is forc…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather …
Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold…