Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Local Weather

