Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Jan. 23, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

