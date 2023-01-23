 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

