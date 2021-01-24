 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert