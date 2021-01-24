Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
