Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.