Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
