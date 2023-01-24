 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

