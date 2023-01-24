Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Waynesboro, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.