Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West.