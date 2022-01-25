 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

