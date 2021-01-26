Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.