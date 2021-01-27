 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 9:00 AM EST. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

