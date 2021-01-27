Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 9:00 AM EST. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.