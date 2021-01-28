Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 18.5. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.