Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

It will be a cold day in Waynesboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

