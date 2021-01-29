 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 17-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

