 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Waynesboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 11:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert