 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

It will be a cold day in Waynesboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert