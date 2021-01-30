Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

It will be a cold day in Waynesboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.