It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. 18 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
It will be a cold day in Waynesboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rai…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
When the dew point is too low, your skin may dry out and feel itchy. Also, static electricity in your home may increase.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Waynesboro's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool tomorrow. The forecast…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear skies. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with…