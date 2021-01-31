 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 10:00 PM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert