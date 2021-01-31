It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 10:00 PM EST until MON 12:00 AM EST. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
